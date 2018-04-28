Redskins Draft SMU's Trey Quinn as 2018's 'Mr. Irrelevant'

The Redskins selected the wide receiver with the 256th pick.

By Jenna West
April 28, 2018

The Redskins selected Trey Quinn as "Mr. Irrelevant" of the 2018 NFL draft.

Washington took Quinn with the 256th pick of the seventh round.

Quinn played as a wide receiver at Southern Methodist University for his junior year, finishing with 114 receptions for 1,236 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He played at LSU for the first two seasons of his college career and then transferred to SMU in 2016. Quinn sat out a year before playing for the Mustangs.

The wide receiver also threw a no-hitter during the 2008 Little League World Series for his team in South Lake Charles, Louisiana, according to NBC Sports

