Quickly
- Breaking down the draft classes of all 32 teams, and how each will impact the 2018 season and beyond
Subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast now (it’s free, y’know) and have it in your feed first thing every Monday morning (for non-subscribers, there is a lag.)
Every year it’s our biggest (and longest) show of the year. We’re diving into the draft classes of all 32 teams, featuring:
• Why Lamar Jackson could be starting in Baltimore by Thanksgiving
• How the Giants adding Saquon Barkley to the mix causes a lot more problems for defenses than just the run game
• Why Bill Belichick did the right thing by passing on the quarterbacks (who he probably wasn’t crazy about anyway)
• What the Colts’ investment in the O-line instead of defense means for the future of Andrew Luck
• Listen to the whole show, or find the time stamp for your favorite team's draft breakdown below
Don’t make the same mistake I did as a kid. For your own good, subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast! That way, you’ll have it in your feed early Monday morning every Monday morning (for non-subscribers, there is a lag.)
Our media is very social!:
Andy Benoit on Twitter and Facebook
Gary Gramling on Twitter and Facebook
Thanks for listening, you are the best, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show!
This week’s show:
AFC East
Buffalo Bills (2:12)
Miami Dolphins (7:30)
New England Patriots (11:30)
New York Jets (17:16)
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens (19:35)
Cincinnati Bengals (29:10)
Cleveland Browns (30:25)
Pittsburgh Steelers (36:51)
AFC South
Houston Texans (41:55)
Tennessee Titans (44:09)
Indianapolis Colts (45:03)
Jacksonville Jaguars (50:55)
AFC West
Denver Broncos (56:06)
Kansas City Chiefs (1:01:08)
Los Angeles Chargers (1:06:32)
Oakland Raiders (1:11:15)
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys (1:18:09)
New York Giants (1:25:05)
Philadelphia Eagles (1:29:04)
Washington Redskins (1:33:29)
NFC North
Chicago Bears (1:38:40)
Detroit Lions (1:41:24)
Green Bay Packers (1:43:55)
Minnesota Vikings (1:49:01)
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons (1:50:31)
Carolina Panthers (1:52:49)
New Orleans Saints (1:58:50)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2:02:01)
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals (2:04:43)
Los Angeles Rams (2:08:05)
San Francisco 49ers (2:10:19)
Seattle Seahawks (2:15:00)