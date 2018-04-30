NFL Draft Podcast, 32-Team Deep Dive: Expect Lamar Jackson Starting Early, Giants Right to Get Saquon Barkley, Patriots Right to Pass on QBs, What Colts’ Draft Means for Luck

Icon Sportswire

Quickly

  • Breaking down the draft classes of all 32 teams, and how each will impact the 2018 season and beyond
By Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling
April 30, 2018

Subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast now (it’s free, y’know) and have it in your feed first thing every Monday morning (for non-subscribers, there is a lag.)

Every year it’s our biggest (and longest) show of the year. We’re diving into the draft classes of all 32 teams, featuring:

• Why Lamar Jackson could be starting in Baltimore by Thanksgiving

• How the Giants adding Saquon Barkley to the mix causes a lot more problems for defenses than just the run game

• Why Bill Belichick did the right thing by passing on the quarterbacks (who he probably wasn’t crazy about anyway)

• What the Colts’ investment in the O-line instead of defense means for the future of Andrew Luck

• Listen to the whole show, or find the time stamp for your favorite team's draft breakdown below

Don’t make the same mistake I did as a kid. For your own good, subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast! That way, you’ll have it in your feed early Monday morning every Monday morning (for non-subscribers, there is a lag.)

Our media is very social!:

Andy Benoit on Twitter and Facebook

Gary Gramling on Twitter and Facebook

Thanks for listening, you are the best, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show! 

This week’s show:

AFC East
Buffalo Bills (2:12)
Miami Dolphins (7:30)
New England Patriots (11:30)
New York Jets (17:16)

AFC North
Baltimore Ravens (19:35)
Cincinnati Bengals (29:10)
Cleveland Browns (30:25)
Pittsburgh Steelers (36:51)

AFC South
Houston Texans (41:55)
Tennessee Titans (44:09)
Indianapolis Colts (45:03)
Jacksonville Jaguars (50:55)

AFC West
Denver Broncos (56:06)
Kansas City Chiefs (1:01:08)
Los Angeles Chargers (1:06:32)
Oakland Raiders (1:11:15)

NFC East
Dallas Cowboys (1:18:09)
New York Giants (1:25:05)
Philadelphia Eagles (1:29:04)
Washington Redskins (1:33:29)

NFC North
Chicago Bears (1:38:40)
Detroit Lions (1:41:24)
Green Bay Packers (1:43:55)
Minnesota Vikings (1:49:01)

NFC South
Atlanta Falcons (1:50:31)
Carolina Panthers (1:52:49)
New Orleans Saints (1:58:50)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2:02:01)

NFC West
Arizona Cardinals (2:04:43)
Los Angeles Rams (2:08:05)
San Francisco 49ers (2:10:19)
Seattle Seahawks (2:15:00)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)