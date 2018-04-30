Subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast now (it’s free, y’know) and have it in your feed first thing every Monday morning (for non-subscribers, there is a lag.)

Every year it’s our biggest (and longest) show of the year. We’re diving into the draft classes of all 32 teams, featuring:

• Why Lamar Jackson could be starting in Baltimore by Thanksgiving

• How the Giants adding Saquon Barkley to the mix causes a lot more problems for defenses than just the run game

• Why Bill Belichick did the right thing by passing on the quarterbacks (who he probably wasn’t crazy about anyway)

• What the Colts’ investment in the O-line instead of defense means for the future of Andrew Luck

Listen to the whole show, or find the time stamp for your favorite team's draft breakdown below

AFC East

Buffalo Bills (2:12)

Miami Dolphins (7:30)

New England Patriots (11:30)

New York Jets (17:16)

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens (19:35)

Cincinnati Bengals (29:10)

Cleveland Browns (30:25)

Pittsburgh Steelers (36:51)

AFC South

Houston Texans (41:55)

Tennessee Titans (44:09)

Indianapolis Colts (45:03)

Jacksonville Jaguars (50:55)

AFC West

Denver Broncos (56:06)

Kansas City Chiefs (1:01:08)

Los Angeles Chargers (1:06:32)

Oakland Raiders (1:11:15)

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys (1:18:09)

New York Giants (1:25:05)

Philadelphia Eagles (1:29:04)

Washington Redskins (1:33:29)

NFC North

Chicago Bears (1:38:40)

Detroit Lions (1:41:24)

Green Bay Packers (1:43:55)

Minnesota Vikings (1:49:01)

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons (1:50:31)

Carolina Panthers (1:52:49)

New Orleans Saints (1:58:50)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2:02:01)

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals (2:04:43)

Los Angeles Rams (2:08:05)

San Francisco 49ers (2:10:19)

Seattle Seahawks (2:15:00)