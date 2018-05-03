Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has retired from the NFL after a 15-year career and will join ESPN's "Monday Night Football", reports ESPN.com's Todd Archer.

According to the report, Witten has informed Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones as well as head coach Jason Garrett of his decision.

ESPN has been seeking an analyst to replace Jon Gruden, who left the booth to take the Oakland Raiders head coaching job.

Witten, a 11-time Pro Bowler retires with franchise records of 1,152 catches and 12,448 yards. He also scored 68 touchdowns.

His 1,152 catches are the fourth-most in NFL history behind Jerry Rice, Tony Gonzalez and Larry Fitzgerald.