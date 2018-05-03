Report: Ryan Shazier's 2018 Salary Converted to Bonus

Steelers reportedly convert most of Ryan Shazier's 2018 salary to signing bonus

By Scooby Axson
May 03, 2018

The Pittsburgh Steelers converted most of the 2018 base salary of injured linebacker Ryan Shazier into a signing bonus, reports ESPN.com's Field Yates.

Shazier is set to $8.718 million in base salary and because the money will be converted into a bonus, he will receive $8.26 million of his salary immediately.

Shazier started the first 12 games of the 2016 season for the Steelers and suffered a spinal injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals after trying to make a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone.

He underwent spinal stabilization surgery and will not play in the 2018 season after being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Shazier had 89 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2017 and was named to his second Pro Bowl.

