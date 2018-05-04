Seahawks Release Defensive End Cliff Avril Due to Failed Physical Designation

Avril missed most of the 2017 season after sustaining a neck injury in Week 4.

By Jenna West
May 04, 2018

The Seahawks have released defensive end Cliff Avril with a failed physical designation, the team announced Friday.

Avril sustained a neck injury last season in the first quarter of Seattle's Week 4 win over the Colts. He was placed on injury reserve, meaning he was not eligible to return until Week 14. However, Avril did not play for the rest of the year.

Because of Avril's career-threatening injury, some speculated that he might retire. But Avril told SI's Greg Bishop that he planned to return.

Selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2008 NFL draft, Avril spent his first five years with Detroit before joining Seattle prior to the 2013 season.

He was a key member of the Legion of Boom defense that carried Seattle to Super Bowl XLVIII victory. He recorded 11.5 sacks in 2016 en route to being selected to his first Pro Bowl and has 74 sacks for his career.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)