Lawyer: Cheerleaders Will Move Forward with Lawsuits if Better Conditions Aren't Approved

Lawsuit for NFL cheerleaders: Lawsuits will proceed if better conditions aren't met.

By Scooby Axson
May 07, 2018

An attorney representing two NFL cheerleaders who claimed that they have been sexual harassed and discriminated against says she has heard from other cheerleaders who have settled complaints and signed non-disclosure agreements.

Sarah Blackwell, who represents former New Orleans Saints cheerleader Bailey Davis and former Miami Dolphins cheerleader Kristan Ware, tells SI Now that she sent the NFL a letter offering to settle the case for $1 on the contingent that NFL Commissioner meet with Roger Goodell.

"It would be free for the NFL and teams to change what's going on and make this a 2018 kind of employment rather than a 1910 kind of employment," Blackwell said on SI Now.

Some cheerleaders from the Washington Redskins says they were asked to pose topless during a photo shoot where male sponsors were present.

Blackwell said that cheerleaders have to sign arbitration agreements with teams, meaning everything is private and not open to the public.

The NFL did respond to Blackwell's letter, agreeing to hear any recommendations for improving work conditions for the cheerleaders.

Blackwell says that she wants to meet with the league and actually talk and make a difference.

"There are problems within the cheerleading organizations. It's a problem that can be easily fixed by change," Blackwell said. "If they are doing this as a PR, 'pretend like we are going to meet with you', that's fine. Then we will go after the money issue."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)