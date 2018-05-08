49ers linebacker Reuben Foster pleaded not guilty to three felony charges on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

The charges include domestic violence, which relates to an incident with his ex-girlfriend on February 11, as well as forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime and possession of an assault weapon.

The charges were filed on April 12. The alleged victim, Foster's ex-girlfriend Elissa Ennis, told police that Foster dragged her by her hair, punched her in the head eight to ten times and threw her out of the house, ESPN reports.

Ennis suffered a ruptured eardrum as part of her injuries, which required a hospital visit.

She later recanted her statement saying she sustained her injuries during an altercation with another woman and she had video of it. The video was given to the district attorney's office.

Foster's preliminary trial is set for May 17.