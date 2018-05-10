Way-Too-Early 2018 Fantasy Football Rankings

Quickly

  • ... but is it ever too early for fantasy football rankings?
By Michael Beller
May 10, 2018

The NBA and NHL are weeks away from determining a champion, the MLB regular season is well underway and the NFL draft is complete. That means one other thing in the sports world: the fantasy football season has begun.

Fantasy football feels like a year-round endeavor these days, but no matter what time of year it is, it always starts with rankings. As such, we present you with the first set of SI.com fantasy football rankings for the 2018 season.

For another season, Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell opens at the No. 1 spot. There’s a good argument for Todd Gurley as the top player, but Bell has been the prototypical three-down back for the modern age since 2014, and he shows no signs of slowing down. Gurley checks in at No. 2, with Antonio Brown, David Johnson and Ezekiel Elliott rounding out the top five.

How do the rankings pan out from there? Where do the rookies sit? It’s all below. And with that, welcome to the 2018 fantasy football season.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)