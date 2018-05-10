Way-Too-Early 2018 Fantasy Football Rankings

The NBA and NHL are weeks away from determining a champion, the MLB regular season is well underway and the NFL draft is complete. That means one other thing in the sports world: the fantasy football season has begun.

Fantasy football feels like a year-round endeavor these days, but no matter what time of year it is, it always starts with rankings. As such, we present you with the first set of SI.com fantasy football rankings for the 2018 season.

For another season, Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell opens at the No. 1 spot. There’s a good argument for Todd Gurley as the top player, but Bell has been the prototypical three-down back for the modern age since 2014, and he shows no signs of slowing down. Gurley checks in at No. 2, with Antonio Brown, David Johnson and Ezekiel Elliott rounding out the top five.

How do the rankings pan out from there? Where do the rookies sit? It’s all below. And with that, welcome to the 2018 fantasy football season.