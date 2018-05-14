Report: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Property Damage

Kirk was arrested on February 3 outside the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

By Nihal Kolur
May 14, 2018

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk, who was drafted in the second round of this year's NFL draft, was arrested almost two months before the draft, Arizona Central reports.

On Feb. 3, as Kirk and his friends were leaving the Waste Management Phoenix Open, they were seen throwing rocks at cars outside the tournament. He was charged with disorderly conduct and property damage. The case is pending.

"The suspects were intoxicated and leaving the WMPO," Scottsdale Police said. "As they were walking through a parking lot, security personnel observed them throwing rocks at cars and breaking a window of at least one of them."

Kirk was the 47th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of Texas A&M. He joined the Cardinals for rookie mini-camp from May 11-13.

Before the draft, Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said he wants players who have the right character.

“We don’t want a bunch of choir boys, I’m not saying that,” Wilks said. “But we want to make sure we got quality football players coming into the building. We’re not going to worry about getting a phone call in the middle of the morning that someone out in Scottsdale is doing something crazy.”

Kirk has no previous records of trouble in high school or college.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)