Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk, who was drafted in the second round of this year's NFL draft, was arrested almost two months before the draft, Arizona Central reports.

On Feb. 3, as Kirk and his friends were leaving the Waste Management Phoenix Open, they were seen throwing rocks at cars outside the tournament. He was charged with disorderly conduct and property damage. The case is pending.

"The suspects were intoxicated and leaving the WMPO," Scottsdale Police said. "As they were walking through a parking lot, security personnel observed them throwing rocks at cars and breaking a window of at least one of them."

Kirk was the 47th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of Texas A&M. He joined the Cardinals for rookie mini-camp from May 11-13.

Before the draft, Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said he wants players who have the right character.

“We don’t want a bunch of choir boys, I’m not saying that,” Wilks said. “But we want to make sure we got quality football players coming into the building. We’re not going to worry about getting a phone call in the middle of the morning that someone out in Scottsdale is doing something crazy.”

Kirk has no previous records of trouble in high school or college.