Report: David Tepper Expected To Sign Deal To Buy Carolina Panthers

The billionaire hedge fund manager also owns a minority share in the Steelers. 

By Jenna West and Scooby Axson
May 15, 2018

Billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper is expected to sign a deal and complete the purchase for the Carolina Panthers, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter and Seth Wickersham.

According to the report, Tepper is expected to keep the team in Carolina. The sale of the team needs approval from 3/4 of the league's owners, who are set to meet in Atlanta on May 22.

Tepper, who also is a Pittsburgh Steelers minority owner, founded the Miami Beach, Fla.–based global firm Appaloosa Management. According to Forbes, Tepper is worth $11 billion and the Panthers are worth $2.3 billion.

It was reported on May 11 that Tepper was the favorite in the bidding process over South Carolina financier Ben Navarro.

The Panthers went up for sale after SI reported on December 17 that owner Jerry Richardson and the team made multiple confidential payouts for workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment and use of a racial slur with a team scout.

Over the next 48 hours, Richardson declared his intention to sell the Panthers, removed himself from operational control and elevated Tina Becker, who had been executive director of the owner’s office, to chief operating officer.

The Panthers also quickly announced an internal investigation, but a hastily assembled NFL probe into Richardson subsumed it.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)