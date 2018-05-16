What You Need to Know About Panthers' New Owner David Tepper; State of Women in NFL Media

Jim Dedmon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

  • On this week's MMQB Podcast With Peter King, Judy Battista and Jenny Vrentas talk about being a woman in the male-dominated industry of NFL media, and Jonathan Jones discusses the billionaire who now owns the Panthers.
By Peter King
May 16, 2018

This week I sat down for conversations with three sportswriters: Judy Battista and Jenny Vrentas on women covering the NFL, and Jonathan Jones on the ownership change with the Carolina Panthers.

Judy Battista of NFL.com, a veteran of 18 years covering the NFL, and Jenny Vrentas of The MMQB, who has covered the league for 11 years, discussed the state of women covering the NFL, the advice they have for aspiring female journalists and female sportswriters, how they have dealt with harassment in locker rooms and whether women are making healthy-enough strides in denting the male fraternity of NFL media.

Jonathan Jones of The MMQB introduces us to hedge-fund billionaire David Tepper, who is likely to buy the Carolina Panthers from franchise founder Jerry Richardson for $2.2 billion. Jones explains why Richardson picked him, how Tepper made his money, which team he wants to emulate as he puts his ownership stamp on the Panthers and the virtual certainty that owners will approve Tepper's bid.

