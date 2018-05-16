Report: Cowboys DE Randy Gregory Will Apply for Reinstatement to NFL After Year-Long Suspension

The Cowboys defensive end was suspended all of last season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 16, 2018

Randy Gregory will apply to be reinstated into the NFL Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Gregory was suspended all of last season for violating the league's substance abuse policy. It was his third suspension for substance abuse violation since being drafted by the Cowboys in the second round in 2015 out of Nebraska.

Gregory, a defensive end who had 17.5 sacks in 24 games with the Cornhuskers, has played in just 14 games in the NFL. He played in 12 in 2015 and just two in 2016. In those 14 contests, Gregory has just one sack.

Rapoport also reports that Gregory has spent more than six months in drug and alcohol rehabilitation along with counseling.

If his reinstatement is approved, he will be eligible to return in 60 days, which would have coming back around the start of training camp.

