Former NFL player Colton Underwood will appear on the new season of 'The Bachelorette', the show announced.

Underwood, 26, played football at Illinois State before he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Diego Chargers in May 2014. He was released four months later. The Eagles signed Underwood as a member of their practice squad before he re-joined the Chargers as a practice squad player. The second stint only lasted until a year until Sept. 2015 before he was waived from the injured reserve. From Dec. 2015 to Aug. 2016, he was on the Raiders' practice squad. He has never played in an NFL game.

Underwood previously dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. He asked Raisman out on a double date with his former teammate Andrew East, who is married to Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson.

Reports point to June 2017 as around the time that Raisman and Underwood split.

The new season of The Bachelorette returns on May 28. The season includes former NFL tight end Clay Harbor and Pro Football Focus analyst Mike Renner.

Kufrin was proposed to be Arie Luyendyk Jr. on the previous season of 'The Bachelor' before he decided to call off the enagement and propose to another woman. On the season finale, Kufrin was announced as the next Bachelorette.