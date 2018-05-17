Former NFL Player Colton Underwood on Becca Kufrin's Season of 'The Bachelorette'

Colton Underwood previously dated Aly Raisman and is now looking for love on 'The Bachelorette'.

By Chris Chavez
May 17, 2018

Former NFL player Colton Underwood will appear on the new season of 'The Bachelorette', the show announced.

Underwood, 26, played football at Illinois State before he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Diego Chargers in May 2014. He was released four months later. The Eagles signed Underwood as a member of their practice squad before he re-joined the Chargers as a practice squad player. The second stint only lasted until a year until Sept. 2015 before he was waived from the injured reserve. From Dec. 2015 to Aug. 2016, he was on the Raiders' practice squad. He has never played in an NFL game.

Underwood previously dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. He asked Raisman out on a double date with his former teammate Andrew East, who is married to Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson.

Reports point to June 2017 as around the time that Raisman and Underwood split.

The new season of The Bachelorette returns on May 28. The season includes former NFL tight end Clay Harbor and Pro Football Focus analyst Mike Renner.

Kufrin was proposed to be Arie Luyendyk Jr. on the previous season of 'The Bachelor' before he decided to call off the enagement and propose to another woman. On the season finale, Kufrin was announced as the next Bachelorette.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)