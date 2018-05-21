Roger Goodell Asks Congress To Enact Sports Betting Legalization

Roger Goodell releases statement, wants uniform standards for states legalizing sports betting

By Scooby Axson
May 21, 2018

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wants the United States Congress to enact uniform standards for individual states who want to create legislation that will allow sports betting.

Last week, the United States Supreme Court agreed to allow New Jersey's bid for sports betting at its casinos and racetracks, allowing other states to do the same.

Before the court said that Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA), which forbids state-authorized sports gambling was unconstitutional, Nevada was the only state to allow single-game wagering.

The Supreme Court basically left it to the states to come up with their own laws for legalizing betting.

Goodell said in a statement said that his main priority was protecting the integrity of the sport.

"Our fans, our players and our coaches deserve to know that we are doing everything possible to ensure no improper influences affect how the game is played on the field. Last week's ruling by the Supreme Court has no effect on that unwavering commitment," Goodell said.

In his plea to Congress, Goodell gave four principles the league wants enacted for the "public confidence in our games," to include fans having access to official league data and getting law enforcement involved to make sure they have the resources to penalize "bad actors."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)