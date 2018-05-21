NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wants the United States Congress to enact uniform standards for individual states who want to create legislation that will allow sports betting.

Last week, the United States Supreme Court agreed to allow New Jersey's bid for sports betting at its casinos and racetracks, allowing other states to do the same.

Before the court said that Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA), which forbids state-authorized sports gambling was unconstitutional, Nevada was the only state to allow single-game wagering.

The Supreme Court basically left it to the states to come up with their own laws for legalizing betting.

Goodell said in a statement said that his main priority was protecting the integrity of the sport.

"Our fans, our players and our coaches deserve to know that we are doing everything possible to ensure no improper influences affect how the game is played on the field. Last week's ruling by the Supreme Court has no effect on that unwavering commitment," Goodell said.

In his plea to Congress, Goodell gave four principles the league wants enacted for the "public confidence in our games," to include fans having access to official league data and getting law enforcement involved to make sure they have the resources to penalize "bad actors."