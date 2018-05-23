Robert Kraft Says Tom Brady Will Attend Mandatory Minicamp

Patriots owner Robert Kraft says Tom Brady is "excited" to attend mandatory minicamp

By Scooby Axson
May 23, 2018

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft says he expects quarterback Tom Brady to attend the team's mandatory minicamp next month.

At the owners meetings in Atlanta, Kraft was asked about Brady's no show at this week organized team activities.

“I’ve been in communication with Tom. I think he’s very excited about the upcoming season,” Kraft said, via the Boston Globe. “These are voluntary workouts. I heard he’s in great shape.”

I can only say this – I know he’s very excited about being at minicamp and having a very special season this year,” Kraft added.

New England's mandatory minicamp are scheduled for June 5-7.

Kraft said the relationship between the team and Brady is fine. "My point of view, nothing’s changed, everything is good, and I think (Brady’s) very excited about coming back. And I know we’re excited to have him,” Kraft said.

While Kraft spoke about the OTA's, head coach Bill Belichick refused to discuss any player that did not show up, including Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

"I'm pretty sure he'll be there, as well," Kraft said, about Gronkowski attending the minicamp.

