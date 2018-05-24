Trump Supports Anthem Policy, Says Players Refusing To Stand 'Shouldn't Be In The Country'

President Trump on players who still refuse to stand for anthem: "You shouldn’t be playing...maybe you shouldn’t be in the country."

By Scooby Axson
May 24, 2018

President Donald Trump applauded the new policy in the NFL on the national anthem debate but said that players remaining in the locker room could still be a problem.

The NFL passed a rule requiring all players and league personnel on the field to "stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem," but leaving the option for players to stay in the locker room.

Teams also can be fined for any personnel that "do not show proper respect for the flag and Anthem” on the sidelines.

Last September, Trump called for players to be fired if they disrespected the flag and months later said the league was "weak and out of control" for allowing anthem protests.

Again, he suggested those who don't stand for the flag should be out of the league, maybe even leave the United States.

"I think that’s good,” Trump said on Fox and Friends. “I don’t think people should be staying in locker rooms, but still I think it’s good. You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there, maybe you shouldn’t be in the country. You have to stand proudly for the national anthem and the NFL owners did the right thing if that’s what they’ve done.”

Trump said it was the fans that ultimately pushed the issue forward to get the new rule passed. “

"This was not me. I brought it out. I think the people pushed it forward. This country’s very smart," Trump said. "We have very smart people. That’s something ideally could have been taken when it first started, it would have been a lot easier. But if they did that, they’re doing the right thing.”

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)