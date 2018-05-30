On Wednesday, Cardindals tight end Jermaine Gresham helped a random stranger out at the airport.

Delilah Cassidy, an American Airlines passenger, had trouble when her bag came in over the weight limit.

She explained on Twitter that she had just gotten back from Europe and couldn't pay the $50 the airline was trying to charge her because her cards were being declined, and the airline wouldn't take cash.

Then a stranger stepped in to help Cassidy.

They tell me that I’m going to have to miss the flight and head back to the ticket counter to pay down there. I’m pleading, devastated after a long day of travel. Then, this man walks up and says, “How much is it?” They tell him $50 and he says “I got it.” — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

I’m astonished and tell him it’s fine not to worry and he hands the lady his card as the American Airlines employees stand in silence shocked by this man’s generosity. They swipe the card and he tells me to have a great flight and hop on board. — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

I’m crying as I write this and as I board the flight. This man was an angel. I stop him as he’s sitting in first class and try to give him my money but he just shook me off and told me to pay it forward. — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

My heart is so happy. There are good people in this world. Be that person for someone because I know after this I sure will be. — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

Turns out the stranger was Gresham.

Update: It was Jermaine Gresham. pic.twitter.com/aJ0bXoNm8Q — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

As Cassidy said, it's always nice to know "there are good people in this world."