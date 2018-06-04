Subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast now (it’s free, y’know) and have it in your feed first thing every Monday morning (for non-subscribers, there is a lag.)

It’s the most interesting position on the defensive side of the ball, and in today’s NFL safeties are more important than ever. So why are there still so many good ones still unsigned? This week’s show is for the football connoisseur:

1:14— We know Eric Reid’s activism is playing a role in his unemployment, but the safety market has been surprisingly soft overall the past two years. What’s with that?

14:16— Is three safeties going to become the new base defense?

27:51— Who are the best defenses in terms of using safeties to disguise coverages?

34:08— Unveiling our ranking of the top 10 safeties in football for 2018

56:38— Andy sees the error of his ways when it comes to the Golden State Warriors.

1:04:57— The Lightning-ish Round: Hall of Fame or No for Thomas, Chancellor, Berry and Weddle; Should Seattle trade Earl Thomas, the most underappreciated safety in football, the young safety you’d most like to build around.

You’ve truly gone mad if you’re not subscribing to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast. Subscribers will have it in their feeds first thing Monday morning. For non-subscribers, there is a horrible lag.

Do you have an account on a site such as http://www.twitter.com or The Facebook from the Jesse Eisenberg movie? Then fire up the 56K modem and follow us!:

Andy Benoit on Twitter and Facebook

Gary Gramling on Twitter and Facebook

Thanks for listening, you are the best, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show!