Watch: Andrew Luck Is Finally Throwing Footballs at Colts Minicamp, But They Are College Sized

Andrew Luck missed all of the 2017 season after an offseason should surgery.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 12, 2018

In January 2017, Andrew Luck had shoulder surgery on a torn right labrum and it kept him out of the entire 2017 season.

Throughout his rehab, the Colts quarterback was unable to throw a football until as recently as last month. As minicamp gets underway, the No. 1 pick from the 2012 draft is back to throwing the ball. However, it isn't the NFL sized ball, it's the college ball, which is slightly smaller than the NFL ball in length and circumference around the middle.

Last month, Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard said he expects the three-time Pro Bowler to be ready for training camp and added that last season, Luck "felt the pressure of coming back," and they are making sure he doesn't "skip a step" in his recovery as he tries to get ready for the 2018 season.

After practice, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he expects Luck to have "no limitations" for training camp, according to Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star. Luck said also said he has thrown an NFL football, "and it felt great," according to Keefer.

In his first three years in the league, Luck played all 16 games each season. He led the Colts to 11-5 records each season of those three seasons. In  2015, Indianapolis went 2-5 in the seven games he played, and then in 2016, the team went 8-7 in the 15 games he played.

