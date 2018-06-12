Raiders Waive Quarterback Christian Hackenberg Three Weeks After Trade

Christian Hackenberg was traded to the Raiders for a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick only three weeks ago. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 12, 2018

The Raiders waived quarterback Christian Hackenberg, the team announced Tuesday. 

Hackenberg was traded to the Raiders for a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick only three weeks ago. The move negates the trade from earlier this offseason, and Oakland keeps its seventh round pick. 

The former Penn State quarterback was a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. The 23-year-old hasn't played a regular season game in his two years in the league.

The team also waived linebacker Brady Sheldon after signing free agents Ahtyba Rubin and Frostee Rucker. 

