The Raiders waived quarterback Christian Hackenberg, the team announced Tuesday.

Hackenberg was traded to the Raiders for a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick only three weeks ago. The move negates the trade from earlier this offseason, and Oakland keeps its seventh round pick.

The former Penn State quarterback was a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. The 23-year-old hasn't played a regular season game in his two years in the league.

The team also waived linebacker Brady Sheldon after signing free agents Ahtyba Rubin and Frostee Rucker.