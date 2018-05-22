All of the Raiders Quarterbacks Have Appeared On Jon Gruden's QB Camp

The newest addition to that group is Christian Hackenberg, who has not played a single regualr-season game in the NFL.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 22, 2018

It was announced Tuesday that the Jets are trading quarterback Christian Hackenberg to the Raiders for a conditional seventh-round draft pick.

The 2016 second-round pick has not played in a regular-season game in his two years in the NFL, but maybe that will change with his new coach.

Jon Gruden joined the Raiders last season, and prior to that, he was an analyst on ESPN. During that time he hosted a show called Gruden's QB Camp, in which he would conduct interviews, workouts and film sessions with the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft class.

One of the many quarterbacks who Gruden worked with was Penn State prospect Christian Hackenberg.

But Hackenberg isn't the only quarterback on Oakland's roster who Gruden had love for during the draft process.

He was also a big believer in Derek Carr coming out of Fresno State.

And E.J. Manuel when he was leaving Florida State for the NFL.

And Connor Cook when he departed from Michigan State to go pro.

Gruden inherited Carr and Cook but had to sign Manuel last offseason and then re-sign him this offseason to get him to the Raiders.

At least the coach knows what he's getting into with each of these guys, and they can all probably perfectly break down Spider-2-Y-Banana.

