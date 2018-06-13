The Top 10 Offensive Linemen in Football

G. Newman Lowrance/AP

Quickly

  • Cowboys take up three of the top four spots in our rankings, plus discussions on why the blindside has become overrated, why interior linemen keep getting more valuable, and whether or not guards are worthy of top 10 draft picks
By Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling
June 13, 2018

Subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast now (it’s free, y’know) and have it in your feed first thing every Monday morning (for non-subscribers, there is a lag.)

They are some of the most misunderstood players in football. We’re here to shine a light on offensive line play:

1:29—Why right tackles matter just as much (and sometimes more than) left tackles

8:30—Are interior lineman trending toward being as valued as tackles?

12:37 —Why switching sides matters more than you might think

21:14 —Are interior linemen worth high picks?

27:17 —The difficulty of transitioning from college to the pros

35:35—Ranking the 10 top offensive linemen in football

53:44—The Lightning-ish Round: How many more years of elite production does the Cowboys O-line have left? Who’s most valuable between the Cowboys’ front five and Dak Prescott? Better free-agent signing: Nate Solder or Andrew Norwell? Who will start on Tom Brady’s blindside in Week 1?

While we won’t tell you how to life your life, you’re doing it wrong if you’re not subscribing to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast. Subscribers will have it in their feeds first thing Monday morning. For non-subscribers, there is a soul-crushing lag.

Media is social these days, so follow us!:

Andy Benoit on Twitter and Facebook

Gary Gramling on Twitter and Facebook

Thanks for listening, you are the best, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show! 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)