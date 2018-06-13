Subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast now (it’s free, y’know) and have it in your feed first thing every Monday morning (for non-subscribers, there is a lag.)

They are some of the most misunderstood players in football. We’re here to shine a light on offensive line play:

1:29—Why right tackles matter just as much (and sometimes more than) left tackles

8:30—Are interior lineman trending toward being as valued as tackles?

12:37 —Why switching sides matters more than you might think

21:14 —Are interior linemen worth high picks?

27:17 —The difficulty of transitioning from college to the pros

35:35—Ranking the 10 top offensive linemen in football

53:44—The Lightning-ish Round: How many more years of elite production does the Cowboys O-line have left? Who’s most valuable between the Cowboys’ front five and Dak Prescott? Better free-agent signing: Nate Solder or Andrew Norwell? Who will start on Tom Brady’s blindside in Week 1?

