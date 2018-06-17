New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says that retirement is coming "sooner rather than later" in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday.

Brady, who turns 41 in August, added that he has considered hanging up his cleats to spend more time with his family.

"I think about it more now than I used to. I think I'm seeing that there's definitely an end coming, sooner rather than later," Brady said. "As long as I'm still loving it. As long as I'm loving the training and preparation and willing to make the commitment.

Brady, a three-time MVP, has said that he wants to continue playing into his mid 40's.

He also was asked by Winfrey about his relationship with head coach Bill Belichick.

"I love him," he said. "I love that he’s an incredible coach, mentor for me. And he’s pushed me in a lot of ways. Like everything, we don’t agree on absolutely everything. But that’s relationships.”

Last season, he completed 66% of his passes for a league–leading 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns, helping the Patriots reach the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.