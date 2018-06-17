Tom Brady Says Retirement Coming 'Sooner, Rather Than Later'

Tom Brady: Retirement coming "sooner than later"

By Scooby Axson
June 17, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says that retirement is coming "sooner rather than later" in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday.

Brady, who turns 41 in August, added that he has considered hanging up his cleats to spend more time with his family.

"I think about it more now than I used to. I think I'm seeing that there's definitely an end coming, sooner rather than later," Brady said. "As long as I'm still loving it. As long as I'm loving the training and preparation and willing to make the commitment.

Brady, a three-time MVP, has said that he wants to continue playing into his mid 40's.

He also was asked by Winfrey about his relationship with head coach Bill Belichick.

"I love him," he said. "I love that he’s an incredible coach, mentor for me. And he’s pushed me in a lot of ways. Like everything, we don’t agree on absolutely everything. But that’s relationships.”

Last season, he completed 66% of his passes for a league–leading 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns, helping the Patriots reach the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)