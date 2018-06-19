Patriots quarterback Tom Brady teased fans about his retirement on social media Tuesday — two days after he discussed the topic in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Brady responded to an ESPN Instagram post about the comments by writing "Cuarenta y cinco," which is 45 in Spanish. Also with the comments were three monkey emojis, which when used together are usually meant to equate to "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil." The speak-no evil monkey can also be used to express "my lips are sealed/I won't say anything," according to Emojipedia.org.

Brady turns 41 in August and told Winfrey that his retirement is coming "sooner rather than later," and he has considered leaving football to spend more time with family.

"I think about it more now than I used to. I think I'm seeing that there's definitely an end coming, sooner rather than later," Brady said. "As long as I'm still loving it. As long as I'm loving the training and preparation and willing to make the commitment."

Brady is a three-time MVP and five-time Super Bowl champion. He's previously said he wants to continue playing into his mid 40s.