Everybody loves wide receivers. Which is why we did a show about them:

1:56—What’s the right price for the Giants to sign Odell Beckham Jr. long-term?

10:50—Should the Falcons give Julio Jones another mega-deal?

24:52—Josh Gordon says the Browns have the best WR corps in the NFL. Does he have a case to make?

29:08—Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant. That Raiders receiving corps is interesting. Are they any good?

33:28—Ranking the top 10 wide receivers in football

51:44—The Lightning-ish Round: Who will lead the NFL in receptions this year? Is Davante Adams a true No. 1 receiver? Who will have more catches in K.C., Tyreek Hill or Sammy Watkins? Who’s the breakout receiver of 2018?

