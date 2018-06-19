Top 10 Wide Receivers in Football for 2018

Michael Leff/Getty Images; Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Quickly

  • A look at what the Giants should pay Odell Beckham Jr. (and why he'll be worth every penny), whether or not the Falcons should give Julio Jones one more mega-deal, and our ranking of the top 10 receivers in football for the upcoming season
By Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling
June 19, 2018

Everybody loves wide receivers. Which is why we did a show about them:

1:56—What’s the right price for the Giants to sign Odell Beckham Jr. long-term?

10:50—Should the Falcons give Julio Jones another mega-deal?

24:52—Josh Gordon says the Browns have the best WR corps in the NFL. Does he have a case to make?

29:08—Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant. That Raiders receiving corps is interesting. Are they any good?

33:28—Ranking the top 10 wide receivers in football

51:44—The Lightning-ish Round: Who will lead the NFL in receptions this year? Is Davante Adams a true No. 1 receiver? Who will have more catches in K.C., Tyreek Hill or Sammy Watkins? Who’s the breakout receiver of 2018?

