- A look at what the Giants should pay Odell Beckham Jr. (and why he'll be worth every penny), whether or not the Falcons should give Julio Jones one more mega-deal, and our ranking of the top 10 receivers in football for the upcoming season
Everybody loves wide receivers. Which is why we did a show about them:
1:56—What’s the right price for the Giants to sign Odell Beckham Jr. long-term?
10:50—Should the Falcons give Julio Jones another mega-deal?
24:52—Josh Gordon says the Browns have the best WR corps in the NFL. Does he have a case to make?
29:08—Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant. That Raiders receiving corps is interesting. Are they any good?
33:28—Ranking the top 10 wide receivers in football
51:44—The Lightning-ish Round: Who will lead the NFL in receptions this year? Is Davante Adams a true No. 1 receiver? Who will have more catches in K.C., Tyreek Hill or Sammy Watkins? Who’s the breakout receiver of 2018?
