After getting crushed when he ran on the field during a CFL contest between the B.C. Lions and Montreal Alouettes and sustaining "serious injuries", a man has hired legal counsel, according to The Province.

On Saturday, a fan who was wearing nothing but a B.C. Lions jersey and underwear jumped on the field and ran around before getting tackled by Lions defensive back Marcell Young. He was then taken by security, and according to The Province, Vancouver police say he was issued a $115 ticket for trespassing, but he was not arrested.

According to The Province, a man named Jager Myslawchuk reached out to Postmedia claiming to be the fan who was hit. Preszler Injury Lawyers, the law firm that released a statement saying it was representing the fan did not identify the fan, according to The Province.

"Our clients suffered serious injuries, including a mild traumatic brain injury, as a result of being violently struck by B.C. Lions player Marcell Young," a statement from Preszler Injury Lawyers reads, according to The Province.

"Our client has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home. His future prognosis remains unclear. Contrary to some news reports, our client was never arrested or taken to jail, but was released from the stadium shortly after the incident before being taken to the hospital by his family."

The fan was banned from BC Place Stadium for a year, according to The Province.