Watch: Baker Mayfield Shuts Down Colin Cowherd’s Attempts to Make Him Look Like a Bad Teammate

Baker Mayfield refused to be bullied by Colin Cowherd.

By Dan Gartland
June 21, 2018

Baker Mayfield did not back down when Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd used a clip from last season’s Oklahoma-Ohio State game to insinuate that Mayfield is a bad teammate. 

The video showed Mayfield running away from his teammates after the Sooners score their final touchdown of the 31–16 road victory. 

“I don’t like this,” Cowherd said. 

Mayfield explained that he went to celebrate with the Oklahoma band and traveling fans, and chastised the host for picking the one touchdown where Mayfield wasn’t celebrating with his teammates. 

Cowherd didn’t back down, but neither did Mayfield. 

For more Mayfield, watch “The Big Interview” with all five 2018 first-round quarterbacks, only on SI TV.

Cowherd, who is no stranger to making snap judgments about a player’s character based on a brief celebration, also called Mayfield “undraftable” due to the video from last summer of the quarterback attempting to run away from police. Mayfield, who the Browns determined to be the most draftable player when they took him at No. 1, wore a hoodie with Cowherd’s quote for the interview. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)