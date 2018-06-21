Man Accused of Robbing Rob Gronkowski’s House Wears Patriots Shirt to Arraignment Hearing

Gronk’s house was broken into while he was in Minnesota for the Super Bowl. 

By Dan Gartland
June 21, 2018

One of the suspects accused of breaking into Rob Gronkowski’s Foxborough house while the Patriots tight end was out of town for the Super Bowl could have been a better clothing choice for his court hearing on Wednesday. 

Shane Denn is one of three men accused of robbing the house on the night of Super Bowl but remained at large for months before being captured last month in Maine. He appeared in court in Massachusetts on Wednesday for an arraignment hearing.

Denn wore a Patriots T-shirt to the hearing, according to local newspaper The Sun Chronicle, which is just a little bit awkward given the charges. Bail was set at $100,000 and Denn was ordered to stay away from Gronkowski and his home. 

Items stolen from the home in the burglary include a watch, a bracelet and three handguns. All the items stolen belong to Gronk’s housemates, though. Nothing was stolen from the player’s locked bedroom. 

