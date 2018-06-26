When he's not talking Wrangler Jeans or Copper Fit, Brett Favre normally stays pretty quiet.

However, the Hall of Famer decided to use his platform for something more than commercial pitches recently as he endorsed Mississippi Senate candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Favre is from Gulfport, Miss. and went to college at Southern Mississippi and is probably the most popular NFL player from the state, giving him a prominent voice in the community.

Hyde-Smith is the Republican candidate in the special election for the United States Senate seat in Mississippi that she was appointed to in April.

The election will take place Nov. 6, and Hyde-Smith will be going against fellow Republican Chris McDaniel and Democratic candidate Mike Espy.