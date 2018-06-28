Jerry Richardson Fined $2.75 Million After NFL Probe Into Workplace Misconduct

Former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson fined $2.75 million for workplace misconduct

By Scooby Axson
June 28, 2018

The National Football League fined former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson $2.75 million after an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct.

Richardson put the team up for sale after after Sports Illustrated reported on December 17 that Richardson and the team made multiple confidential payouts for workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment and use of a racial slur with a team scout.

The league announced an investigation soon after, which was headed by former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chairman Mary Jo White.

"The findings and recommendations that I have shared with the Commissioner are the product of an extensive review, including interviews with club executives, current and former employees, analysis of documents, electronic records, and other sources of information," White said. "I particularly appreciate the work of the club employees in assessing the need for enhancing the club’s workplace policies, procedures, and training and implementing appropriate changes.”

Richardson's fine will be doled out to "organizations dedicated to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside of the workplace," the league said.

White also recommended that prohibition of using Non-Disclosure Agreements to limit reporting of potential violations or cooperation in investigations under the Personal Conduct Policy, as well as establishing a hotline or other system for league employees to confidentially report issues of workplace conduct.

Panthers were sold to billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper after the league unanimously approved the sale in May.

Tepper will reportedly pay $2.2 billion in cash with $75 million deferred. The deal is expected to be officially closed next month.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)