Terrell Owens will not be individually honored at the Hall of Fame ceremony next month. Owens has said he won't be in Canton, Ohio for the festitivies but will give give his induction speech on Saturday, August 4 at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Hall of Fame executive director Joe Horrigan said that Owens won't be introduced at the induction ceremony or the Gold Jacket Dinner that takes place the night before.

Owens' Hall of Fame gold jacket will be mailed to him.

"There's no reason to bring him up as an individual," Horrigan told the Talk of Fame Network. "He's not here."

Owens will be mentioned when the group is talked about as a whole. Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Bobby Beathard, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile and Brian Dawkins are the rest of the class of 2018.

Owens declined his invitation to Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, saying he wished "to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere."