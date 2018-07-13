DeMarco Murray announced his retirement from the NFL after playing seven seasons in the league. Murray, 30, made the announcement on ESPN's NFL Live.

The past two seasons, Murray played for the Tennessee Titans, and ran for 659 yards and scored six touchdowns in 2017. He tore his MCL in Week 16 of last season and missed the remainder of the year. He was released in March.

Murray found his greatest success with the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted him in the third round of the 2011 draft. A three-time Pro Bowler, Murray led the league with 1,845 yards with the Cowboys in 2014 and was named the Offensive Player of the Year. He set Cowboys record for most rushing yards in a game, most rushing yards in a season and most scrimmage yards in a season.

Murray finishes his career with 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns.