After retiring from play-by-play broadcasting in 2017, Brent Musburger may be coming back to the booth as the voice of the Oakland Raiders.
The Oakland Raiders, who will become the Vegas Raiders by 2020, have reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Musburger, 79, would step into a role as their play-by-play radio announcer and replace Greg Papa as the current voice of the Radiers.
Musburger retired from announcing in 2017 after a 27-year career with ABC and ESPN. He left to help launch the Vegas Sports and Information Network and now serves as their lead on-air personality and managing editor. He also writes a weekly sports betting column for the Vegas Review-Journal.
The former announcer has an extensive history calling football games, working play-by-play and hosting "The NFL Today" at CBS before becoming the voice of college football for ABC/ESPN. He has also covered several BCS national championships and Super Bowl pregame and halftime shows.