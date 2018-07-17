The Oakland Raiders, who will become the Vegas Raiders by 2020, have reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Musburger, 79, would step into a role as their play-by-play radio announcer and replace Greg Papa as the current voice of the Radiers.

Musburger retired from announcing in 2017 after a 27-year career with ABC and ESPN. He left to help launch the Vegas Sports and Information Network and now serves as their lead on-air personality and managing editor. He also writes a weekly sports betting column for the Vegas Review-Journal.

The former announcer has an extensive history calling football games, working play-by-play and hosting "The NFL Today" at CBS before becoming the voice of college football for ABC/ESPN. He has also covered several BCS national championships and Super Bowl pregame and halftime shows.