Arizona Cardinals TE Ricky Seals-Jones Charged With Assault

Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones facing assault charges after fight with hotel staff

By Scooby Axson
July 18, 2018

Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was arrested last weekend after a fight when he was denied entrance to a local hotel to use the restroom.

According to Scottsdale, Arizona police, tried to enter the W Scottsdale to use a bathroom on Saturday.

Seals-Jones then moved a rope that was blocking an entrance to a restaurant that's connected to the hotel, according to a police report, obtained by the Arizona Republic. Seals-Jones told authorities that he tried to walk by the hotel staff to use the bathroom.

He was denied entry because only guests of the hotel are allowed in the area.

Police said that Seals-Jones appeared to be drunk with "bloodshot watery eyes," with hotel staff employee claiming that Seals-Jones became combative and pushed him in the shoulder.

Seals-Jones is charged with assault, disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespassing.

"The team is aware of the incident over the weekend involving Ricky Seals-Jones. While the legal process remains on-going, we will refrain from commenting further at this time," the Cardinals said in a statement.

Seals-Jones, 23, signed with Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after playing at Texas A&M. He appeared in 10 games last season and had 12 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)