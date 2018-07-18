Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was arrested last weekend after a fight when he was denied entrance to a local hotel to use the restroom.

According to Scottsdale, Arizona police, tried to enter the W Scottsdale to use a bathroom on Saturday.

Seals-Jones then moved a rope that was blocking an entrance to a restaurant that's connected to the hotel, according to a police report, obtained by the Arizona Republic. Seals-Jones told authorities that he tried to walk by the hotel staff to use the bathroom.

He was denied entry because only guests of the hotel are allowed in the area.

Police said that Seals-Jones appeared to be drunk with "bloodshot watery eyes," with hotel staff employee claiming that Seals-Jones became combative and pushed him in the shoulder.

Seals-Jones is charged with assault, disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespassing.

"The team is aware of the incident over the weekend involving Ricky Seals-Jones. While the legal process remains on-going, we will refrain from commenting further at this time," the Cardinals said in a statement.

Seals-Jones, 23, signed with Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after playing at Texas A&M. He appeared in 10 games last season and had 12 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns.