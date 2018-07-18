Revis Island shuts it down after 11 NFL seasons

Darrelle Revis announced his retirement after playing for 11 NFL seasons.

Revis made the announcement on social media saying: "It has truly been an honor to showcase one of my greatest gifts to the world. Today I am closing a chapter of my life that I once dreamed as a kid and I am officially retiring from the National Football League."

Revis, 32, last played with the Kansas City Chiefs and appeared in five games during the 2017 season.

The seven-time Pro bowler enjoyed his greatest success with the New York Jets, where he spent eight of his 11 seasons.

During his time with Gang Green, Revis developed a reputation as one of the league's top shutdown corners. Teams routinely avoided throwing to his side of the field, which became known as "Revis Island."

He was named first-team All–Pro three times in New York, before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2013 season.

He spent one year with the Bucs, before signing a one-year, $12 million deal with the New England Patriots. In his one season in New England, Revis had 41 tackles and two interceptions, again earning first–team All–Pro honors and helping the Patriots win the Super Bowl.

Revis finishss his career with 29 interceptions and four forced fumbles.