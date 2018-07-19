Watch: Cleveland Browns Parody 'The Office'

Screenshot via @Browns

The Browns may have finished 0–16 last season, but the team has won the summer with a parody of The Office.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 19, 2018

The Browns may have finished 0–16 last season, but the team has won the summer with a parody of The Office, featuring players at the team's facility.

The video was posted to Twitter on Thursday. 

With The Office being one of the most famous television shows of the last decade and the prime choice for a Netflix binge, intro parodies have made the rounds on the Internet. But this is the first we've seen from a pro team, and we're loving it. 

For all Office diehard fans, we've got Jello molds and Creed Thoughts turned into Joe's Thoughts. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is first in the scene as Michael Scott, complete with a World's Best Boss mug. There's a Dundie and there's Austin Corbett spilling coffee a la Kevin Malone losing the chili. Myles Garrett is shredding a photo of Ben Roethlisberger in Dwight Schrute glasses, presenting a hysterical and diabolical picture. 

There's plenty of paper and phones being answered too. 

Overall it's fantastic, but we're just wondering where 2018 No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield is hiding? Perhaps in the warehouse?

