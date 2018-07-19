The NFL and NFL Players Association released a joint statement on Thursday on the league's national anthem policy.

"No new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks while these confidential discussions are ongoing," the statement said.

It also said the two parties "have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA's grievance and on the NFL's anthem policy."

The NFLPA filed a grievance challenging the leauge's new anthem policy on July 10.

In May, NFL owners unanimously approved a new anthem policy that requires players to stand if they are on the field during the performance of the Star-Spangled Banner. The new policy gives players the option to remain in the locker room, if they want. The NFL subjects the teams to a fine, if a player or a member of team personnel does not show respect for the anthem.

The joint statement comes on the same day it was reported that the Miami Dolphins players could be suspended for up to four games this season for protesting the national anthem on the field. The decision is part of a team policy in a "Proper Anthem Conduct" section in a nine-page discipline document for the team.

Players have been kneeling, sitting and raising fists during the national anthem in an effort to raise awareness for racial and social injustice in America since Colin Kaepernick took a knee before a preseason game in 2016.