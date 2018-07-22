Report: Johnny Manziel Traded to Montreal Alouettes

Johnny Manziel is headed to Montreal.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have traded the former Heisman Trophy winner to the Montreal Alouettes in a deal that involves five players and two picks, TSN's Duane Forde reports.

Johnny Manziel to Montreal is a done deal. Expect an announcement shortly. — Duane Forde (@DuaneFordeTSN) July 22, 2018

The Manziel deal involves five players and two picks. Significant trade for both teams. — Duane Forde (@DuaneFordeTSN) July 22, 2018

Manziel has yet to play in a meaningful game this season, sitting behind Jeremiah Masoli in Hamilton. However, he will likely play for a Montreal team that has scored only 69 points through the team's first five games.

The Alouettes are coached by Mike Sherman, who coached Manziel during his redshirt freshman season at Texas A&M in 2011.

The 25-year-old Manziel is signed with the Canadian Football League until the end of the 2019 season.