Giants, Saquon Barkley Agree To 4-Year, $31.2 Million Deal

Saquon Barkley's rookie deal includes a $21 million signing bonus

By Scooby Axson
July 22, 2018

The New York Giants and rookie running back Saquon Barkley agreed to a four-year contract, the team announced Sunday.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth a fully guaranteed $31.2 million, including a $20.76 million signing bonus.

Barkley will receive $15 million of the signing bonus immediately with the rest being paid in October.

Barkley was the No. 2 overall pick for the Giants in April's draft as New York tries to bounce back from a 3-13 2017 campaign.

Drafting Barkley should also improve a morbid running game. The Giants ranked 26th in rushing offense last season and scored only six rushing touchdowns.

The Giants' rookies report to training camp today and they open the regular season Sept. 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

