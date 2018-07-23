Odell Beckham Jr. Will Report To Giants Training Camp On Time

Beckham Jr. will not hold out.

By Nihal Kolur
July 23, 2018

After telling reporters in June that he wouldn't hold out from training camp, Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be sticking to his word and will report to the Giants on Wednesday.

“He wants to play football, he wants to win,” a source close to Beckham Jr. told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones on Tuesday.

Beckham, 25, is scheduled to earn $8.5 million in the final year of his deal and will be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next year unless the Giants sign him to a $13 million franchise tag for the 2019 season.

Beckham has repeatedly expressed his desire to simply play football and it appears he gets along with New York's new coaching staff.

The star wide receiver posted an Instagram on Monday night, wishing farewell to Los Angeles, where he spent the majority of his offseason rehabbing and working out.

LA. Thank u for every minute.... 🙏🏽✌🏽

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on

The Giants' first training session will take place on Thursday.

