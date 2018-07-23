After telling reporters in June that he wouldn't hold out from training camp, Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be sticking to his word and will report to the Giants on Wednesday.

“He wants to play football, he wants to win,” a source close to Beckham Jr. told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones on Tuesday.

Beckham, 25, is scheduled to earn $8.5 million in the final year of his deal and will be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next year unless the Giants sign him to a $13 million franchise tag for the 2019 season.

Beckham has repeatedly expressed his desire to simply play football and it appears he gets along with New York's new coaching staff.

With #Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr reporting with his teammates on Wednesday, it’s worth noting: He really hit it off with new coach Pat Shurmur and loves owner John Mara. Nothing but good feelings. The ball is now in the #Giants court when it comes to business. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2018

The star wide receiver posted an Instagram on Monday night, wishing farewell to Los Angeles, where he spent the majority of his offseason rehabbing and working out.

The Giants' first training session will take place on Thursday.