Report: Julio Jones Not Reporting To Falcons Camp; Wants Contract Adjustment

Julio Jones is set to make $10.5 million this season; ranks 6th in salary among wide receivers

By Scooby Axson
July 24, 2018

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones does not plan show up to the team's training camp without a change in his contract, reports ESPN.com's Chris Mortensen.

The Falcons are scheduled to report to camp on Thursday

Jones missed last month's mandatory minicamp and has expressed that he wants a new deal. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports that Jones is fine with sitting out the entire camp.

The Athletic reported last week that the Falcons won't give Jones a new deal before the season starts, and will instead concentrate on extensions for other players.

Jones is entering the third season of a five-year, $71 million contract extension he signed in 2015. He is scheduled to make $10.5 million in base salary this season.

Jones, a five-time Pro Bowler, had 88 catches for 1,444 yards and three touchdowns last season for Atlanta.

