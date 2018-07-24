Chargers rookie Derwin James was reportedly robbed at gunpoint late last month, according to TMZ Sports. James was leaving an Italian restaurant on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles with his uncle when two men with handguns robbed him.

They stole the saftey's Rolex, his chain and slashed three of his four tires so that James could not pursue the perpetrators. Police are still searching for the suspects.

James was a standout at Florida State, earning second-team All-America honors before going No. 17 overall in the 2018 draft. The versatile defensive back was the Chargers first-round pick.

The Chargers start training camp on July 28.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.