Report: Chargers Rookie Derwin James Robbed at Gunpoint Last Month

The Chargers first-round pick was reportedly robbed at gunpoint last month after leaving a Los Angeles restaurant with his uncle. 

By Emily Caron
July 24, 2018

Chargers rookie Derwin James was reportedly robbed at gunpoint late last month, according to TMZ Sports. James was leaving an Italian restaurant on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles with his uncle when two men with handguns robbed him.

They stole the saftey's Rolex, his chain and slashed three of his four tires so that James could not pursue the perpetrators. Police are still searching for the suspects. 

James was a standout at Florida State, earning second-team All-America honors before going No. 17 overall in the 2018 draft. The versatile defensive back was the Chargers first-round pick. 

The Chargers start training camp on July 28.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)