Report: Patriots Shopping Wide Receiver Malcolm Mitchell

Patriots wideout Malcolm Mitchell tallied six catches for New England in Super Bowl LI. Now, he may be on his way out

By Michael Shapiro
July 24, 2018

Just one season removed from a six-catch performance in the Patriots' victory over Atlanta in Super Bowl LI, wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell's tenure in New England may soon be coming to an end, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. 

The Patriots are reportedly shopping Mitchell as training camp approaches, seeking a trade partner for a potential deal. 

Following a rookie campaign that included 32 catches in 2016, injuries have plagued Mitchell over the past year. The fourth round pick from Georgia missed all of 2017 due to a knee injury, going on injured reserve before week one. Mitchell's status for 2018 is still uncertain after reportedly undergoing a procedure on Monday to, "determine the extent and cause of discomfort in his knee."

If Mitchell is in fact jettisoned from New England, the Patriots will enter 2018 with a thinner-than-expected receiving corps. Julian Edelman will miss the first four games of the Pats' season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. 

