Quickly
- The position as a whole is as strong as it's been in years, and offenses are getting more and more creative. We talk Baker Mayfield, Nick Foles, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo, and unveil the top 10 quarterbacks in football heading into the 2018 season
Subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast now (it’s free, y’know) and have it in your feed first thing every Monday morning (for non-subscribers, there is a lag.)
Quarterbacks! We covered a wide range of topics going into a year where offenses are getting bolder and more creative, and quarterback play is as good as it’s been in a while:
3:34—The trickle-up effect, and how NFL offenses are evolving
10:48—Nick Foles’ heroics, and why the era of ultra-conservative quarterbacking might be coming to an end
15:03—Pocket passing, and the art of exploiting space vs. the art of misdirection
17:53—Small sample size stars: What to expect from Jimmy Garoppolo and Deshaun Watson
27:24—Let’s talk about Russell Wilson without shouting and profanity
37:02—The top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL entering the 2018 season
1:04:34—The Lightning-ish Round: Over the next five years, would you rather have Aaron Rodgers or Carson Wentz? Who is more likely to be a top-15 QB by the end of 2018, Trubisky or Mahomes? True or false: A Cousins-led Vikings team would be better than a Foles-led Eagles team; biggest breakout QB for 2018.
If you want the latest episode in your feed when you wake up Monday morning, then subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast. For non-subscribers, there is typically a soul-crushing lag.
And and I have opened up social media counts on your favorite places on the world wide web:
Andy Benoit on Twitter and Facebook
Gary Gramling on Twitter and Facebook
Thanks for listening, you are the best, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show!