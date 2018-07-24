Top 10 Quarterbacks in Football for 2018

Getty Images (10)

Quickly

  • The position as a whole is as strong as it's been in years, and offenses are getting more and more creative. We talk Baker Mayfield, Nick Foles, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo, and unveil the top 10 quarterbacks in football heading into the 2018 season
By Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling
July 24, 2018

Quarterbacks! We covered a wide range of topics going into a year where offenses are getting bolder and more creative, and quarterback play is as good as it’s been in a while:

3:34—The trickle-up effect, and how NFL offenses are evolving

10:48—Nick Foles’ heroics, and why the era of ultra-conservative quarterbacking might be coming to an end

15:03—Pocket passing, and the art of exploiting space vs. the art of misdirection

17:53—Small sample size stars: What to expect from Jimmy Garoppolo and Deshaun Watson

27:24—Let’s talk about Russell Wilson without shouting and profanity

37:02—The top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL entering the 2018 season

1:04:34—The Lightning-ish Round: Over the next five years, would you rather have Aaron Rodgers or Carson Wentz? Who is more likely to be a top-15 QB by the end of 2018, Trubisky or Mahomes? True or false: A Cousins-led Vikings team would be better than a Foles-led Eagles team; biggest breakout QB for 2018.

