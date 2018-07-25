Bill Belichick continues to keep fans and reporters in the dark on his controversial decision to bench cornerback Malcolm Butler for Super Bowl LIII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

When asked about the decision during a press conference on Wednesday morning Belichick replied that he was focused on this season.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning coach went back and forth with Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy, repeatedly denying the reporter's request for more information.

"Last year is last year. I'm not focused on that," Belichick said. "I'm focused on training camp."

When Belichick was asked if he would do it any differently, he responded, "Training camp? We're going to start and work on that right now. We're going to do the best we can."

He also said he didn't think it was important to address the Butler situation with his team: "It's important for me to have a good season in 2018. I'm going to do everything I can to do that, to do the best I can for our football team. That's my job, that's my responsibility, and that's what I am going to try to do. Hopefully you can respect that, but maybe not."

Belichick benched Butler in the Super Bowl for "a perfect storm of issues." The 28-year-old cornerback was a fixture in the New England defense in 2017, playing almost 98% of the team’s defensive snaps.