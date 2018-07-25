Report: Earl Thomas Will Not Report to Seahawks Training Camp

As Richard Sherman suits up in San Francisco, another Legion of Boom member won't be at the start of Seahawks training camp.

By Michael Shapiro
July 25, 2018

With a string of familiar faces from the Seahawks' defense departing in the offseason, another key star will be absent on the first day of Seattle's training camp beginning on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, three-time All-Pro safety Earl Thomas will not report to Seahawks camp without a contract extension. Thomas is heading into the final year of a four-year, $40 million contract and is slated to make $8.5 million this season. 

Thomas has been open about his desire for a resolution in the contract battle with Seattle, writing on Instagram: "Extend .....if you don't want me lets make a trade happen."

A six-time Pro Bowler, Thomas' current contract makes him the sixth-highest paid safety in the NFL. In 14 games last season, Thomas compiled 56 tackles and two interceptions. He is one of the few standout players remaining from Seattle's Super Bowl winning defense with Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril now off the team. 

Seattle stated there is "zero chance" of a new deal for Thomas if he does not attend training camp per Mortensen. 

