Bills HOF QB Jim Kelly is cancer free once again, his wife Jill announced on social media.
Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly has "no evidence of cancer" in his latest MRI and CT Scans, the team announced.
58-year-old Kelly was initially diagnosed with oral cancer five years ago and had been cancer free since September 2014. In March of this year, his oral cancer returned. After surgeries this spring, Kelly is once again cancer free.
"Still working through major pain management, but PRAISE THE LORD, no evidence of cancer," Jim's wife, Jill, posted on Instagram on Wednesday.
Kelly can be seen smiling and giving a thumbs up in the picture.
Double thumbs up! MRI and CTScans are clear. Still working through major pain management, but PRAISE THE LORD, no evidence of cancer. And can I just say, Jim’s brothers are amazing! I’ve watched them stand with Jim in good times and bad. I’ve witnessed a love between siblings that is remarkable. What a blessing to be part of such an amazing family. Thank you Pat, Ray, Ed, Danny and Kevin for being an example of what a loving, devoted family should look like. Add your humor and faith to the mix and we have everything we need. Love you guys so much!
Kelly received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2018 ESPYS in Los Angeles last week.