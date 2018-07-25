'No Evidence of Cancer' In Jim Kelly's Latest MRI and CT Scans

Bills HOF QB Jim Kelly is cancer free once again, his wife Jill announced on social media. 

July 25, 2018

Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly has "no evidence of cancer" in his latest MRI and CT Scans, the team announced.

58-year-old Kelly was initially diagnosed with oral cancer five years ago and had been cancer free since September 2014. In March of this year, his oral cancer returned. After surgeries this spring, Kelly is once again cancer free. 

"Still working through major pain management, but PRAISE THE LORD, no evidence of cancer," Jim's wife, Jill, posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Kelly can be seen smiling and giving a thumbs up in the picture.

Kelly received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2018 ESPYS in Los Angeles last week.

