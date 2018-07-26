Watch: Carson Wentz Says He Worked Out During His Honeymoon, Reporters' Minds Hit The Gutter

Nothing can get in the way of Carson Wentz' rehab from his ACL tear, not even his honeymoon. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 26, 2018

It's been quite the year for Eagles' quarterback Carson Wentz. He led the Eagles to their first NFC East crown since 2013, tore his ACL and LCL in a December matchup with the Rams and then watched from the sidelines as Philadelphia won Super Bowl LII.

And to top it off, Wentz got married on July 16. He tied the knot with fiance Madison Oberg in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft went on his honeymoon before reporting to Eagles camp on Thursday. Upon arriving at camp, Wentz discussed his rehab, adding a quick bit of comedic timing in his answers to the media. 

Watch the exchange with reporters below:

Wentz participated in practice on Thursday, but is still waiting to be cleared for contact drills. The North Dakota product is eyeing a return to the field in the Eagles' season opener against the Falcons on September 6. 

