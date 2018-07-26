It's been quite the year for Eagles' quarterback Carson Wentz. He led the Eagles to their first NFC East crown since 2013, tore his ACL and LCL in a December matchup with the Rams and then watched from the sidelines as Philadelphia won Super Bowl LII.

And to top it off, Wentz got married on July 16. He tied the knot with fiance Madison Oberg in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft went on his honeymoon before reporting to Eagles camp on Thursday. Upon arriving at camp, Wentz discussed his rehab, adding a quick bit of comedic timing in his answers to the media.

Watch the exchange with reporters below:

Carson Wentz asked about rehabbing while on his honeymoon. Pauses. “I got some workouts in.” After a burst of laughter, he added, “In the fitness center.” 👌🏼😜 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2018

Impeccable comedic timing or media minds in the gutter? You make the call! pic.twitter.com/Pds2K7NMUm — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2018

Wentz participated in practice on Thursday, but is still waiting to be cleared for contact drills. The North Dakota product is eyeing a return to the field in the Eagles' season opener against the Falcons on September 6.