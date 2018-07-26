Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has a new day job, sort of.

Smith-Schuster went undercover as an employee at a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Pittsburgh to surprise customers. He posed as a retail associate named "Sherman" and sported a pair of black glasses with a secret camera hidden in the frames.

Smith-Schuster had some fun with customers, modeling backpacks and helping one woman carry a kayak out to her car. He also asked the customers if they liked football and the name of their favorite player.

One woman said she would ask Smith-Schuster to marry her if she met him. The wide receiver took off his glasses and got down on one knee to propose. The customer was surprised and jokingly said "yes."

Only one customer recognized Smith-Schuster before he revealed his identity.

Smith-Schuster is entering his second season in the NFL. He led all rookies in 2017 with 917 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.