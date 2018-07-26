Watch: JuJu Smith-Schuster Goes Undercover as Dick's Employee to Surprise Shoppers

Screenshot/YouTube

The Steelers wide reciever went undercover as a Dick's employee to surprise shoppers.

By Jenna West
July 26, 2018

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has a new day job, sort of.

Smith-Schuster went undercover as an employee at a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Pittsburgh to surprise customers. He posed as a retail associate named "Sherman" and sported a pair of black glasses with a secret camera hidden in the frames.

Smith-Schuster had some fun with customers, modeling backpacks and helping one woman carry a kayak out to her car. He also asked the customers if they liked football and the name of their favorite player.

One woman said she would ask Smith-Schuster to marry her if she met him. The wide receiver took off his glasses and got down on one knee to propose. The customer was surprised and jokingly said "yes."

Only one customer recognized Smith-Schuster before he revealed his identity.

Smith-Schuster is entering his second season in the NFL. He led all rookies in 2017 with 917 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)