New Contracts Handed Out, Falcons Turn Focus to This Season

Quickly

  • All the Falcons’ big names are at camp, and more importantly, under contract for the long term. A look at how coach Dan Quinn helped a star player’s new deal, an emerging receiver and options for the return game.
By Conor Orr
July 28, 2018

WHO: Atlanta Falcons

WHERE: Flowery Branch, Ga.

WHEN: Friday, July 27

HOW: 5.5-hour drive from Jacksonville

Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A little after 10 a.m. on Friday, Arthur Blank drove his golf cart to the edge of one of the Falcons’ practice fields, parking near where a group of offensive players was gathered. Matt Ryan came over first, embracing the team owner, who awarded the quarterback with a five-year, $150 million contract extension in May. Next came Julio Jones. The All-Pro receiver ducked his 6-foot-3 frame under the cart’s canopy, and lingered for a minute, shooting the breeze with the man who will now also be writing him a bigger check.

This was the outcome everyone had been hoping for, even as Jones skipped the team’s voluntary offseason program and mandatory June mini-camp. He seemed headed for a contract holdout, but after walking off the field from the first practice of training camp on Friday, insisted he was always planning to be here when camp started. “I was already going to come here,” Jones said. “They took care of it. We knew all along we were going to get it handled.”

NFL
How a Soldier’s Story Helped Dan Quinn Build the Falcons

Handling it entailed what the team called making an “adjustment” to Jones’s current contract, which runs through 2020, the night before players were scheduled to report for camp. ESPN reported that Jones will now earn $13.4 million in 2018, an increase from $10.5 million, a holdover until the team begins negotiations for an extension next year. Both Jones and head coach Dan Quinn were been sweating on Friday morning, during the two-hour practice in the 80-degree Georgia heat, but they swear they really weren’t sweating the past few months. Knowing that these situations can get “awkward,” Quinn says he made a point to keep an open dialogue with one of his most important players.

“Sometimes having the uncomfortable conversations when you are in a relationship, any relationship, are good,” Quinn says. “Alright, let’s talk about it. And usually, it’s not that bad. So I said (to him), sometimes football and business intersect, and it’s OK when that happens. I told the same thing to Matt when he was going through his, because he was feeling weird, too. When that happens, let’s make sure we stick to communicating.”

Quinn didn’t want to be embroiled in contract talks, which he told both Jones and GM Thomas Dimitroff. “I don’t want to cross that space, knowing, OK, you make this and that and I helped negotiate something,” Quinn says. “Most of the time, we talked about what we normally do, and I didn’t try to make him feel weird.” But, he says he made a one-time exception with one player’s contract situation this offseason. He wouldn’t disclose whether it was Ryan or Jones, but, Quinn did reach out to one of his two offensive leaders to ask, how can I help? “I’m not going to say which one, but I did do that to say, ‘What’s the thing that’s keeping you up at night?’ ” Quinn says. “I’m not saying that helped, but with one, I did do that.”

The Falcons have been busy this year taking care of their core players. On Friday, about an hour into their first camp practice, they agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension with left tackle Jake Matthews. When the team made the announcement, Matthews was on the field, participating in a far-from-glamorous blocking drill. Next up are young defensive cornerstones like Grady Jarrett, Ricardo Allen and Vic Beasley—but paying good young players the team has developed is a good problem to have. “I’d hate to have 80 million in cap space; then I’d know we really screwed some stuff up,” Quinn says. “I’m hopeful we are scraping it together to try to help anther guy.”

Contract extension talks still loom for Jones in 2019, but now, the focus is on this season. Jones missed time in camp last year after offseason foot surgery, but this year, he says he used his time away from the team to focus on getting his body fully healthy. During a break in practice, Jones was demonstrating what looked to be a route stem for two rookie receivers; later, when he caught a pass in 11-on-11 drills, the fans dotting the hill overlooking the practice field erupted in cheers.

There was still one lingering question: If he hadn’t gotten the contract adjustment, one beat reporter asked at his post-practice press conference, would he still have been here? Jones wiped sweat from his eye and said simply, “I’m here.”

“OH, I DIDN’T KNOW THAT": The Falcons refer to the ball as “everything.” In team meetings, Quinn will hold up a ball, ask what it is, and the players will reply, “Everything!” “BALL” is one of three organizational tenets plastered on the walls on the first floor of team headquarters, around the corner from the team meeting rooms. “Nothing is more important than the football,” the caption reads. “It is everything and the responsibility of all of us.” And there’s more: Every few feet there’s a football on a spring, sticking out of the wall or off of a metal stand. Players have to touch the ball every time they walk past. Ah, mind games.

STORYLINE TO WATCH: First-round pick Calvin Ridley is already modeling himself after one of the best receivers in the game. He and Jones worked out together this spring at their alma mater, Alabama, and at Ryan’s offseason passing camp in California, Jones started schooling Ridley in nuances like route adjustments. Along with Mohamed Sanu, Sr., the Falcons have one of the best receiving corps in the NFL.

NFL
In his Fourth Season with the Falcons, Grady Jarrett Insists It’s Only the Beginning

TOP POSITION BATTLE: Lots of options for kick and punt returner. Receivers Marvin Hall and Justin Hardy took reps returning punts on the first day of camp, but several other players, including Ridley, will take a turn. Special teams might not sound like the most exciting position battle, but particularly with the new kickoff rules this is an important spot—there could be more opportunities for wide-open returns this season.

OFFBEAT OBSERVATION: Among the snacks the Falcons offer their players: Not just regular yogurt-covered raisins, probiotic yogurt-covered raisins. There was a full dispenser right across from the tight ends room. Gotta take care of the whole player, including his gut bacteria.

PARTING THOUGHTS: On Saturday, Quinn planned to talk to his team about the specifics of the new catch rule. He had a video reel ready with examples of non-catches last season that would be catches under the new rule. We’ll have a little more on that later, but Quinn expects there will be more catches and more fumbles.

You May Like
NFL
How a Soldier’s Story Helped Dan Quinn Build the Falcons
Some would have you believe that NFL players are at odds with the U.S. military—it’s not the case, specifically on Dan Quinn’s squad. Plus, Chip Kelly returns to school while his influence on the NFL remains, why the Jaguars are bullish on Bortles, a look at a couple interesting prospects in the supplemental draft and more
by Albert Breer

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)